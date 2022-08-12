To have all of these new wigs here at the centre is going to give women the confidence to step out the front door and undertake their normal day to day activities- Hayley Luttrell, cancer survivor
A Launceston cancer survivor is making sure all Tasmanian cancer patients can get a wig.
Hayley Luttrell was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. Losing her hair, Ms Luttrell turned to the Cancer Council's wig library, but found it was low on stock.
"So as part of my cancer journey and my healing process, I decided to hold a fundraiser to restock the wig libraries in Launceston," Ms Luttrell said.
Ms Luttrell organised the Wigging It Benefit Gala, which raised over $65,000, putting 500 wigs into libraries in Launceston, Hobart and Devonport.
"It's very important for a woman to feel their sense of identity," she said.
"Women going through cancer treatments suffer debilitating side effects, and of course, their confidence and self esteem takes a real battering. So to have all of these new wigs here at the centre is going to give women the confidence to step out the front door and undertake their normal day to day activities."
The libraries offer both a variety of wigs and headwear.
"The wig library is here as a support to help women who are losing their hair through cancer treatment like chemotherapy. Women are invited into the centre and they're met with volunteers who help match a wig to their normal hair."
Cancer Council support services coordinator Di Jessup said between 20 and 30 women accessed state wig libraries each month.
Ms Jessup said some women had previously missed out on getting a wig, particularly younger women, with libraries traditionally aimed at older women.
She said the donation would help the service connect with more people and provide them with something valuable.
"Now we have the ability to provide a wig for every woman in Tasmania who's undergoing cancer treatment," she said.
"We here at the Cancer Council are so humbled and so grateful for Hayley's effort. It takes a very strong superhuman woman to do what she's done, and to go through her own cancer journey at the same time is even more extraordinary."
All wigs and accessories are free to cancer patients.
