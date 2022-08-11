The driver in a single-vehicle crash on Midland Highway on Thursday was thrown from his vehicle when it became out of control, Tasmania Police have revealed.
Tasmanian Police and emergency services attended the single-vehicle crash on the Midland Highway near Conara at around 6.00pm on Thursday.
The driver, a male in his 30s, was travelling north towards Launceston when he lost control his vehicle.
A police spokesman said the vehicle veered off to the left-hand side of the road and collided with a guidepost.
After colliding with the guide post, the driver overcorrected, and the car slid backwards off the right-hand side, where the vehicle then travelled approximately another 200 metres off the road and struck a tree.
As the vehicle travelled backward out of control, the momentum threw the unrestrained driver from the vehicle.
A passing motorist stopped at the scene and called the police shortly after 6.20pm. The motorist rendered assistance until emergency services arrived a short time later. The driver was taken from the scene to the hospital in a serious condition.
At this time, police suspect speed and inattention were the cause of the crash, combined with rainy and dark conditions.
Police are asking motorists to slow down and remember to drive to the conditions.
