The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Police

Tasmania police and emergency services attend single-vehicle crash on Midland Highway

By Grayson Genders
Updated August 11 2022 - 11:47pm, first published 10:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Police badge

The driver in a single-vehicle crash on Midland Highway on Thursday was thrown from his vehicle when it became out of control, Tasmania Police have revealed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.