Labor brawling keeps it sidelined

You wouldn't put the Tasmanian Labor Party in charge of a CWA picnic.
The party is hopelessly unprepared for government, and I know that because the local branch keeps telling us so.
Pyrrhic infighting is endemic.
Advertisement
It is such a historical characteristic of the Tasmanian branch that the Libs constantly depend on it as a distraction from their own silly shenanigans.
By March next year I expect there will be Labor governments in every mainland state.
The Coalition in Western Australia is no match for Premier Mark McGowan.
The Libs lost government in a landslide in South Australia last year and I expect the Andrews government will be returned at this year's November 26 election.
It should be kicked out but in Victoria the Libs are a joke.
The Perrottet coalition government in NSW hasn't recovered since Premier Gladys Berejiklian was forced to resign over a perceived conflict of interest.
I expect the Coalition to lose office at next year's March 23 election.
If I'm right it leaves the Rockliff government looking pretty lonely next year, facing potentially hostile Labor governments everywhere.
Enter the Tasmanian Labor Party - the Tasmanian Liberal Party's best friend, ever.
Labor has always reminded me of a bunch of young braves I encountered at a New Norfolk church hall dance in1969, who were trying to pick fights until the dance organisers had them evicted.
I asked my friends what will happen now. "Oh, they'll find a remote parking lot and pick fights with each other," they said.
The party has been a clique of undisciplined factions for as long as I can remember.
The Libs are no different but they're better at hiding it.
In the early 1980s the union movement was split into left and right factions, the Tasmanian Trades and Labor Council versus the Tasmanian Trade Union Council, an ideological divide even Bob Hawke couldn't resolve.
After losing government in 1982 the State ALP was taken over for a year by the party's national executive, just like today, and then the factions went back to war with each other.
It kept the Libs in power until 1989, and then they only lost because Labor did a self-destructive, minority government deal with the Greens.
After a stable era featuring Jim Bacon, Paul Lennon and Lara Giddings the State branch has shown a reluctance to win government even though the Libs are looking weary and ragged after eight years in power.
Advertisement
I haven't had the pleasure (sic) of attending a Labor State Conference for years, but in the 1980s and 1990s I wasted my weekend watching successive leaders give a rousing speech on the Saturday morning, quickly followed by a factional brawl over something senile like party rules.
I think Bec White could give Jeremy Rockliff a run for his money in normal circumstances, but the factions undermine her authority.
How embarrassing for Labor's rank and file, with the failure to win back Bass and Braddon federally in May, and almost losing Lyons, amid a national Labor resurgence.
I'm reluctant to vote for either major party because they keep letting us down with scandals, or in the Tasmanian experience, a strange phobia and pathological inertia about investment to get lots of cranes on skylines.
By 2025 when the next state election is due the Libs will have been in power 11 years and I would normally expect longevity and sheer exhaustion to overtake them.
But you can't be certain because Labor is so hopelessly uncompetitive.
Advertisement
I have a lot of time for former senator Nick Sherry who is part of the Labor review, but once they've produced what I am pretty sure will be a damning report, the factions will return to their favourite pastime of mentally beating the crap out of each other.
It really is a tribal thing, often steeped in religion.
You have to go back to the 1970s when the left purged former state secretary Brian Harradine because he represented the Catholic right.
A young Harradine protégé, unionist Paul Lennon, rose up through the ranks of his Storemen and Packers Union to become Tasmanian Trades and Labor Council secretary, but the Left so hated him they refused to let him join the State ALP.
So, you had the stark irony of the state leader of the union movement being banished from the Labor Party. Lennon only gained admission through the intervention of Prime Minister Bob Hawke.
The close relationship between Jim Bacon, from the Left, and Paul Lennon, from the Right, as premier and deputy premier, represented a new dawn for the Labor Party in 1998.
Advertisement
Factions were nowhere to be seen, by the public anyway.
The close relationship between Jim Bacon, from the Left, and Paul Lennon, from the Right, as premier and deputy premier, represented a new dawn for the Labor Party in 1998. Factions were nowhere to be seen, by the public anyway. But now they're back at it, as if winning factional brawls will always trump winning government.
But now they're back at it, as if winning factional brawls will always trump winning government.
It relegates Bec White to being a leader in name only, when she could so easily be Premier in 2025.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.