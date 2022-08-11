Riverside Olympic will be hoping it is a case of third time being a charm as they prepare for the Launceston derby.
Olympic will host cross-town rivals Launceston City at Windsor Park under lights on Friday to kick off the action in round 17 of NPL Tasmania.
Advertisement
The home side have faced City twice without success after City claimed a win in round three (4-0) and when the sides last entertained at Windsor Park in round 10 (5-2).
On those occasions, Jaden Fidra was the star of the show as the young winger ran Riverside ragged across both fixtures while Jarrod Linger popped up in both fixtures.
The clubs love to get around it and get the spectators down there- Robert Murray on the Launceston derby
Riverside's Linger problem is solved given he is on the mainland but Launceston City still possess a strong side which is backed by a young core of talent. Zac Buchanan scored his first NPL goal in City's 10-1 loss to South Hobart last time out to underline the City production line which has also handed debuts to Riley Fellows, Mac Wilcox and Solomon Clarke this season.
Despite being last on the table, Riverside will not be underestimated by City given Olympic has grinded out some improved showings in their past three games. That includes holding South Hobart to a draw and equalling Kingborough for 60 minutes until a Lions' thunderbolt from Alfred Hess broke Riverside hearts and dreams of a point.
Olympic coach Robert Murray likes what he has seen from his young charges over the past couple of games. The Riverside mentor pointed to Zac Reissig and Tom Milner as two key youth players for Olympic.
"Last three weeks we've had some good battles with some good sides ... [there's been] steady improvements, we've still got a very young side but it's about just working on the little things that'll make us a better squad and make us a better team.
"We've also got three or four 18-year-olds as well so they're all sort of coming of age and they've been pretty instrumental in turning our season around a little bit."
Murray believed there would be a strong crowd at Windsor Park to witness the final Launceston derby of the season.
"Anything extra you can add to a game is always a bonus, it gives it more meaning," he said.
"The clubs love to get around it and get the spectators down there, so hopefully we'll see some spectators down there.
"It'll be a good game and we should hopefully get a lot [of fans] a long."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.