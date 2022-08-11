The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Riverside Olympic and Launceston City prepare for derby in NPL Tasmania

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated August 11 2022 - 9:09am, first published 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YOUTH REVIVAL: Zac Reissig has been a regular part of Riverside Olympic's NPL Tasmania outfit this season. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Riverside Olympic will be hoping it is a case of third time being a charm as they prepare for the Launceston derby.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.