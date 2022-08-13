The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Council

City of Launceston council support upgrade to skatepark

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
August 13 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPGRADE: The Launceston Skatepark will hopefully soon seen some upgrades. Picture: Paul Scambler

Launceston skateboarders will soon see some changes at the skatepark in Royal Park.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.