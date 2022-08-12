The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The teenagers hope to use this footage to create a Tasmanian educational resource

IB
By Isabel Bird
August 12 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHANGE: Call Me By My Name creators and audience members at a recent showing of film produced by LGBTIQA+ teenagers. They hope it can be used as an educational resource in schools. Picture: Supplied

Tasmanian LGBTIQA+ teenagers are telling their stories of homophobic and transphobic bullying within schools, where teachers are failing to step in and help.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.