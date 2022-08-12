Tasmanian LGBTIQA+ teenagers are telling their stories of homophobic and transphobic bullying within schools, where teachers are failing to step in and help.
They have spoken about their experiences as LGBTIQA+ young people while creating their short film Call Me By My Name.
The teenagers are now seeking funding to edit and develop additional short films that can be used as educational and professional learning resources in schools, to create cultural change and improve the experiences of LGBTIQA+ young people.
They said they hope to be "better respected by teachers", and want to see improved treatment of LGBTIQA+ young people.
"We experience misgendering, bullying and being belittled, and teachers not stepping in when homophobic or transphobic comments are made. We feel alienated, and we don't see ourselves reflected in the curriculum," they said.
"What's happening out there in our school and communities isn't good enough. Young LGBTIQA+ people don't feel seen or heard and therefore it's not safe to be out, and be ourselves."
Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rodney Croome said despite important reforms in the LGBTIQA + space, school students continue to experience high levels of ostracism, bullying and discrimination.
"This leads to higher levels of mental health distress and suicidal thoughts," Mr Croome said.
"The videos being made tell important personal stories that will help educate teachers and parents about the issues facing LGBTIQA+ students, and help students to fell less alone," he said.
"I urge Tasmania's political leaders to ensure this project has the support it needs to produce and promote its videos."
Call Me By My Name project voluntary coordinator Xris Reardon said the initital project, funded by the state government, started with a group wanting to address discrimination.
The teenagers filmed answers to commonly asked questions such as 'is this just a phase?' and 'why are there so many identities?'"
During the filming process, they were able to speak for three minutes on any topic of choice.
"We had all this additional footage, such as the young people talking about some of the issues they faced around homelessness, or friendship and family breakdowns," Xris said.
The teenagers hope to use this footage to create a Tasmanian educational resource to be used in schools.
They aim to raise $5000 for the project through Chuffed, under the Call Me By My Name title.
They have also held screenings in Burnie and Launceston to share their message and raise awareness.
