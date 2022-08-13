Tasmania's brightest young scientists are travelling across the State to share their quirky works in everything from flowers to feral cats, brains and space junk as National Science Week kicks off.
National Science Week 2022 officially starts this weekend and features exhibitions, festivals, workshops, and performances displaying the wonders of science.
Advertisement
This year is also a celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the formation of Young Tassie Scientists, a program that involves PhD candidates and early career researchers who present science talks and activities to schools around Tasmania.
University of Tasmania Executive Dean of the College of Sciences and Engineering Terry Bailey said National Science Week is a celebration for the entire community and the University was proud to be playing a leading role in activities and festivals across the State.
"Public awareness of the science happening in Tasmania is so important as science isn't just for students or researchers - it reaches all of us and Science Week is a fabulous way to celebrate that," he said.
Mr Bailey said it was important to recognise that science generates solutions for everyday life and helps us to answer the great mysteries of the universe.
"Science also underpins innovation in industry and business, which drives economic benefits for all Tasmanians,'' he said.
The Young Tassie Scientists program has been inspiring Tasmanians for more two decades and this year 32 scientists are visiting schools from Flinders Island to Launceston and Bruny Island right through to King Island.
Young Tassie Scientists program co-ordinator Ash Russell is a biostatistician whose research combines maths with our knowledge of the brain to work towards new medicines to help protect people's brains from stroke.
She will visit schools on King and Flinders islands as part of National Science Week.
"We have scientists on our tour this year who were students from our classroom visits a decade ago, so it's come full circle and shows that we really are inspiring so many young people and making sure everyone gets the same opportunities.''
Ash said the scientists get to network and make friends with other students and researchers who they would otherwise have limited opportunities to mingle with because they are in different fields.
"Every YTS member we have had has said they had fun, it was a good time, and they have absolutely loved meeting people in other fields.''
University of Tasmania scientists and staff will also be communicating their research for National Science Week at the Beaker Street Festival, which has events throughout Tasmania from August 5-14, and at the Festival of Bright Ideas, which is being held at Princes Wharf 1 in Hobart on August 19 and 20.
For more information visit: scienceweek.net.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Follow us on Instagram: @examineronline
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.