The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The $25,000 biennial award recognises works that make a significant contribution

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
August 13 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Book of history award won by Dr Alison Alexander

The Waking Dream of Art: Patricia Giles, Painter by Dr Alison Alexander has won the Dick and Joan Green Family Award for Tasmanian History.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.