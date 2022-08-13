Book of history award won by Dr Alison Alexander

The Waking Dream of Art: Patricia Giles, Painter by Dr Alison Alexander has won the Dick and Joan Green Family Award for Tasmanian History.
The $25,000 biennial award recognises works that make a significant contribution to our understanding of Tasmania's past.
Judges commented that the biography, which includes 300 fine reproductions of Giles's paintings, "addresses a significant gap in documentation of the growth of 20th century Tasmanian visual culture".
Chair of the judging panel historian Professor Kate Darian-Smith, Executive Dean and Pro Vice-Chancellor of the College of Arts, Law and Education at the University of Tasmania, said
"In awarding the 2022 Dick and Joan Green Family Award for Tasmanian History to Alison Alexander, we recognise the importance of the role of women in Tasmanian history, and the powerful creativity of artists such as Patricia Giles."
Author and historian Dr Alison Alexander said Patricia Giles inspired people with "a love of the Tasmanian landscape, almost the Tasmanian soul, which she showed so well in her watercolours".
Dr Alexander commented that while much of her previous work focuses on the colonial period, "We have got more history than that."
"My biography on Patricia Giles deals with 20th century, the second half of the twentieth century, which was a time of immense change, in which she (Giles) played an important role."
Giles was born in Hobart in 1932 and loved art from a young age but needed to work, so was only able to attend art school at night. She began full time work as an artist in the 1960s, living, as Dr Alexander said, "Off the smell of an oily rag. She didn't care about money. Giles tried all forms of art, but her great love was watercolour landscapes."
"Her family, when she was a child, had a shack up at the Great Lake, which was unusual for that period, and she fell in love with the wild landscape up there ... where there was no sign of human intervention, just the bush, just the Tasmanian landscape.
"In the 60s, she joined a painting group that included Max Angus and influenced them in this love... She got them going out into the bush as she did, to mountains, to bush, to coast, to cliffs, to paint just exactly what was there and nothing else, with no human imprint."
Giles' love of Tasmanian landscape saw her develop a lifelong interest in conservation; she was a strong advocate for the protection of Lake Pedder, later flooded by the Hydro Electric Commission.
"There have been many women artists in Tasmania's history, there's not much been written about them, so this is a way of showing that Patricia at least receives her due," Dr Alexander said.
"Art is really vital to our lives and vital to history."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
