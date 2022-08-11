More Tasmanians could soon have access to general practitioners, but some are calling it a "sideshow" to hospital bed block.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff has announced the third round of the GP After Hours Support Initiative, which was launched to increase primary and urgent care service access.
The round focuses on supporting vulnerable Tasmanians to access a GP, including those experiencing homelessness.
Mr Rockliff said it would support existing GP services and encourage partnerships between GPs and community organisations.
"We all have challenges accessing GPs in a timely manner, imagine what it's like for more vulnerable Tasmanians, particularly our homeless ... it would almost be impossible," he said.
Providers will be able to operate both during their normal work hours and after hours.
Colony 47 chief executive Danny Sutton said primary health was fundamental for Tasmanians experiencing homelessness.
"Access to GPs and the primary health services can be very difficult. If you don't know where you're going to be the next day, it's hard to make the connection into the service systems," he said.
"What those people are looking for, I think is a champion, they're looking for someone who is going to step up and say that we're here too, that we have a need, and that we need to do it differently."
Mr Sutton said the initiative was an opportunity for GPs and the community sector to be innovative and work together.
Royal Australian College of General Practitioners Tasmania deputy chairman Dr Toby Gardner supported the initiative, but was unsure where GPs would come from.
"We can't pull doctors from nowhere," he said.
Dr Gardner said the move would help both vulnerable Tasmanians and the health system.
"It's about trying to keep people out of the emergency department at the moment which is really buckling under the strain of flow issues," he said.
Summerdale Medical Practice partner Dr Don Rose was approved for funding under an earlier round.
Dr Rose said it would help enhance services but the initiative was a "sideshow".
"The problem for the hospital is bed block, and all this work being done with GP and after hours care is to a degree just a bit of a distraction," Dr Rose said.
Dr Rose said the funding for his practice would allow a nurse to be employed with the doctor on weekends.
"This will mean we'll be able to handle higher acuity patients ... that's going to help to a degree, but it's not going to solve the problem of bed block," he said.
Labor leader Rebecca White said the announcement would address problems "in a small way".
"But we need to see much more from this government about the responsibility they have to properly fund hospitals and the health workforce that supports our health system," she said.
