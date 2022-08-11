Drink-driver nearly took out police car

A drink-driver nearly backed into a police car when she reversed unsafely out of her driveway, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Nicole Louise Redman, 51, had been drinking at home when she decided to go to the supermarket, police prosecutor Dave Mathieson said.
Advertisement
He said police were driving along Scamander Avenue when the car came out of the driveway forcing them to swerve into the incorrect lane to avoid a collision.
MOST VIEWED: WATCH: 'Ambo' needs new home after dramatic rescue
"They turned on their lights and it took the car three hundred metres to pull over," he said.
Redman recorded a breathalyser reading of 0.219 and was handed an immediate 24-month road safety disqualification notice.
In an interview she told police she had drunk two glasses of wine and knew that she had a zero alcohol condition on her licence.
"She said she had seen no other vehicles and had not realised she reversed so far," Mr Mathieson said.
Redman pleaded guilty to a count of reverse a vehicle when unsafe to do so, drive a vehicle while exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit and drive a vehicle holding a driver's licence which requires that no alcohol be present in her body.
Defence counsel Mark Doyle said Redman had struggled with alcohol addiction for some time.
"She has engaged with counselling and her GP to better manage her alcohol dependency and addiction," he said.
"The tragedy is that alcohol addiction is never cured, relapses can occur.
"It makes her physically sick to the stomach the danger she placed herself and others in."
Mr Doyle said the offence had cost her her job because she could no longer drive.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said that the offence was her fourth under the Road Safety (Alcohol and Drugs) Act including driving under the influence with a reading of 0.25 in the past and a count of driving while disqualified.
He said the objective of the Act was to protect the public.
"It is most concerning that this offence occurred after you had already sought counselling support in March," he said.
He said that while there was a gap in her offending record it meant that compliance could not be sustained and further offending was reasonably possible.
Advertisement
"When you put other people at risk then that is when the law needs to step in," Mr Stanton said.
"A sentence of imprisonment is the only appropriate course to adopt and I need to consider whether I suspend it in whole or in part.
He sentenced her to three months jail but wholly suspended it for three years on the condition that she commit no other imprisonable offence.
He fined Redman $2000 and disqualified her from driving for three years.
He warned her that she had come very close to spending time in jail.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.