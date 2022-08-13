In an ongoing effort to develop housing on Launceston Golf Club, the second development application has been approved by City of Launceston
This development was in relation to the rezoning of 27-99 Opossum Road in Kings Meadows from recreational to residential for the purpose of a subdivision.
Advertisement
There were two speakers from the public, a member of the public who spoke against, and Woolcott Surveys town planner James Stewart who spoke for the development.
Mr Stewart addressed council saying all concerns had been reviewed and the development would not impact on the character of Kings Meadows.
MOST VIEWED: LGH 'not prepared' for growing demand in acute care
"There will be no visual impact on the appearance of land, when viewed from Opossum Road," he said.
Mr Stewart also mentioned concerns over public land and he noted the land was privately owned.
Councillor Alan Harris said council's own planning staff had addressed those concerns raised.
"All of them have been addressed or dismissed," he said.
Issues raised from the respondents included disturbance of the natural ecosystems and biodiversity, traffic impact, amenity and retention of public open space.
Mr Stewart said there was only remanent vegetation around the new block and none of it would be impacted by the proposed works.
The Launceston Golf Club will continue to function without any impact from the development.
Natural habitat and wildlife concerns brought to the Tasmanian Planning Commission for the other development application for Launceston Golf Club were dismissed.
Councillors Rob Soward and Paul Spencer were absent, but the application was supported by all present councillors with the exception of Cr Tim Walker.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.