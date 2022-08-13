The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston Golf Club development application approved by council

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
August 13 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
APPROVED: The subdivision at Launceston Golf Club has been in the works since 2021. Picture: File

In an ongoing effort to develop housing on Launceston Golf Club, the second development application has been approved by City of Launceston

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.