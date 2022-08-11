Stormwater arrangements behind Tamar woes

THANK YOU Caitlin Jarvis for your dissection of decades of dithering regarding the degraded state of the Tamar.
Launceston's stormwater-sewage arrangements are a major contributor. The mere thought of raw sewage in the upper waterway instinctively disgusts anyone and the prevalence and negative effect of the rice grass is also readily understood.
Unfortunately there are major factors not well understood.
First was the loss of tidal flushing effect due to levelling off so much of the hitherto tidal flats from Inveresk-Invermay to the upper North Esk valley.
This initially passed notice until vessels became larger and channel depth an issue. It was manageable at first by travelling with the tides and local dredging. Total ebb tide flow at Town Point is now about 50 per cent lower with a consequently smaller natural channel.
Second was the South Esk flow being diverted. The average flow could fill the Yacht Basin almost twice over during a rising tide.
Turbid water could enter during dry spells but any accumulated silt readily washed away later. Total ebb tide flow at Home Point is now about 60 per cent lower and the Yacht Basin thus deprived of the historic 'virtual lake' of upstream river water.
THE Labor government's climate change bill has passed the lower house of parliament, committing Australia to cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 43 per cent by 2030.
While it will send a clear and welcome signal to the business community to encourage further investment in clean energy, this target is ultimately too modest.
Science dictates that Australia needs to reduce its emissions by 75 per cent by 2030 to minimise the effects of climate change.
While the Labor government has assured that "the 43 per cent emissions reduction target was a floor and not a ceiling", this "floor" needs to be raised rapidly if we are to maintain the liveability of our planet and protect the future of our children and grandchildren.
WELL said Zoe Wundenberg (The Examiner, August 9) whose comments regarding the forthcoming Jobs and Skills Summit in Canberra at Parliament House are timely.
As stated by Ms Wundenberg: "If we always do what we have always done, we'll always get what we have always got ". No progressive ideas, just the same old thinking habits. Is it possible to hope this summit will tackle some smarter ways to manage economics, profits, employment etc?
Courage enough to do so may produce surprisingly successful outcomes for all sectors of our community.
