North Launceston will have one of their strongest sides yet as they face North Hobart to keep their shrinking finals hopes alive.
They regain six of their Tasmania Devils players as they sit eight points and 20 per cent behind fourth-placed Lauderdale.
Advertisement
"There's a couple of things that have got to go our way, we've got to win both games by a fair margin but you can't really get caught up in that," coach Brad Cox-Goodyer said.
"You've just got to go out and worry about what you can control and that's us preparing for the game and controlling things on game day."
Seth Campbell, Lachlan Cowan, Mitch Nicholas, Oscar Van Dam, Ethan Hubbard, Heath Ollington and Isaac Newett all come back in, while the Bombers will miss defender Fletcher Bennett (kidney bruising) for the rest of the season.
NAB League leading goal-kicker Brandon Leary also misses but gets the chance to prove himself in the VFL, playing for North Melbourne against Coburg.
"For a kid that was playing NTFA under-18s two years ago to playing North Melbourne VFL and being looked at by AFL clubs is super exciting for him," Cox-Goodyer said.
"Hopefully he can go out there and have a good account for himself and show that he can do it at a high level."
Will and Oscar Harper, Oscar Mansell, Will Manshanden, Harvey Griffiths and Jack Aherne have all made way.
North Launceston's two matches against North Hobart have been contrasting - the first a tight seven-point win before a 58-point victory the second time around.
Cox-Goodyer put the differing results down to a good, old-fashioned spray.
"I think the boys responded to a bit of a bake at half-time because we were up a bit at half-time in the first game and [North Hobart] came back," he said.
We started the game really well down there last time but they had a really good second quarter.
"We were still up on the scoreboard but we weren't playing great and then [the boys] came out and showed some real vigour in the second half and we were able to run away.
"It's all down to their attitude and how they come out, they'll be fired up this week because they know the result has to go our way so they should be prepared."
North Hobart also have plenty of motivation to get a win on their home ground, celebrating Hugh Williams Snr's 200th club game.
Advertisement
Recruited from Scottsdale, the defender is one of the Demons' greats, with a long list of achievements including 2013 TSL team of the year, 2015 club best and fairest and their second longest-serving captain.
"Hugh has been a great servant of that football club for a long time and I've got great respect for him because he plays the game the right way," he said.
"He's never one of those to be a dirty type of player, he always plays the right way so I'm sure they'll be trying to get up for him."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.