What's on in Northern Tasmania ? Check out the top picks

Agfest, which will return to the paddock at Quercus Park at full crowd capacity following the impact of COVID-19, is expected to attract more than 60,000 people to the event over three days in August. To be held at Quercus Park, Carrick the event is doing online sales only, with no gates sales available. Make sure not to miss out on this iconic Tasmania field day. The event will feature hundreds of stalls, sheepdog trials, machinery displays and more. For tickets visit agfest.com.au