What's on in Northern Tasmania ? Check out the top picks

CLOSING NIGHT TONIGHT
After months of rehersals students at Launceston College will be performing their rendition of the iconic musical RENT for the last two times today. The cast of more than 100 students along with crew, band and staff have all been working hard at the College since early February and had their opening night on Wednesday.
August 11- 14
Chocolate lovers are in for a treat with the annual Chocolate Winterfest to be held in Latrobe. With events in locations around the town, there is set to be something for all levels of chocoholics. The festival has been expanded this year to include special, bookable experiences. Featuring events such as a chocolate master class, screening of the movie Chocolat starting Johnny Depp, a Mayan cocoa dinner experience and a teddy bears picnic for the family. For more information visit chocolatewinterfest.com.au
August 13 and 14
Old meets new in the historic township of Oatlands with the annual Heritage and Bullock Festival weekend on Saturday August 13 and Sunday August 14.Trades from a bygone era, crafts and bullock trains down the main street will mix with the brand new $14 million Callington Mill Whisky distillery, making it a visit sure to please all age groups. A free event, it is set to again be especially popular with families and those from the city.
August 16-18
The legendary story or Simba, Rafiki and Mufasa, plus many more, is coming to the Princess Theatre. Presented by Stage Right Youth Theatre, the cast are getting their costumes ready to tell the story many know and love. For tickets visit the Theatre North website.
August 20
The multi-platinum selling and award winning group are back on the road for the first time in three years, adding Hobart's MyState Bank Arena to their tour, with the band saying it's one of their favourite places to perform. Hilltop Hoods have truly cemented themselves as pioneers of Aussie hip hop with ten ARIA awards, six number one albums and over 60 platinum accreditations. Hilltop Hoods will perform in Hobart on August 20 at MyState Bank Arena.
August 24-27
Agfest, which will return to the paddock at Quercus Park at full crowd capacity following the impact of COVID-19, is expected to attract more than 60,000 people to the event over three days in August. To be held at Quercus Park, Carrick the event is doing online sales only, with no gates sales available. Make sure not to miss out on this iconic Tasmania field day. The event will feature hundreds of stalls, sheepdog trials, machinery displays and more. For tickets visit agfest.com.au
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
