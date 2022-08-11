A new technology set to combat the alarming road toll has been rolled out as part of a statewide road policing service.
Police, fire and emergency management minister, Felix Ellis, said Tasmania would benefit from police officers, patrol vehicles, and advanced drone technology.
Advertisement
Mr Ellis said with 68 police officers now solely dedicated to keeping our roads safe, Tasmania had one of the highest ratios of traffic police in Australia.
"The police patrol vehicles will be equipped with advanced technology to catch speeding drivers and upgraded markings mean police will be an unmistakable presence on our streets.
"Our government has also invested $860,000 in drone technology, with 30 drones operational to expose hoons and other dangerous drivers," he said.
According to the minister, the drones have already resulted in prosecutions and have also been used to tackle dangerous driving in remote areas.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.