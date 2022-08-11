A UTAS student from Launceston has taken out the Pharmaceutical Society of Australia Viatris Pharmacy Student of the Year award.
The fourth year Bachelor of Pharmacy with Applied Honours student, Haylee Shaw competed against seven other pharmacy students from across Australia, showcasing their counselling skills during a mock clinical scenario.
"Listening to the other students apply their clinical knowledge to the case with such confidence and eloquence was very impressive so I was incredibly shocked when my name was announced, but extremely happy that all the hard work paid off," Ms Shaw said.
"I have loved my time studying at UTAS. The pharmacy tutors and lecturers I have had the privilege of learning from have all been so supportive and engaging.
"I strongly believe you are a product of your surroundings and being surrounded by professionals who are passionate about the field makes the hard work that much more motivating and makes achievements like these feel extra special," she said.
Professor Glenn Jacobson, Head of the School of Pharmacy and Pharmacology, congratulated Haylee on her success on the national stage.
"Haylee's passion and dedication to the profession of pharmacy is illustrated with the national accolade. Our teaching team are dedicated and experienced professionals, who provide the utmost in supporting our students to excel," Professor Jacobson said.
PSA national president Dr Fei Sim congratulated Haylee on her award, which are a highlight of PSA's annual flagship conference.
"This competition provides students the opportunity to demonstrate important skills such as gaining patient insights and patient understanding, active listening and skills that support positive patient outcomes," Dr Sim said.
"PSA is dedicated to making pharmacy an attractive career path for young people and celebrating success regardless of where you are in your career.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
