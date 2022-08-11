The Examiner
Haylee Shaw named Pharmacy Student of the Year for 2022

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated August 11 2022 - 10:09am, first published 8:00am
Pharmacy: Haylee Shaw took out the Pharmacy Student of the Year award for 2022. Picture: Supplied

A UTAS student from Launceston has taken out the Pharmaceutical Society of Australia Viatris Pharmacy Student of the Year award.

