Former jockey Yassy Nishitani has just completed his busiest season since switching to full-time training and he could make a good start to the new racing year at Spreyton on Sunday.
Nishitani will have his first runner for 2022-23 when he saddles up first-starter Sakura Hime in the 3YO Maiden and trial form suggests the filly should run well.
The daughter of group 1 AJC Sires Produce winner Invader went to the line under a tight hold while winning an 800m trial on her home track 17 days ago.
She raced outside the leader Shakeeda (also engaged on Sunday) until the home straight when she drew clear to score by 1-1/2 lengths.
"Her trial was good - she did everything right," Nishitani said.
"She won on the bridle and did a little bit the last 100m.
"She should improve from that and I expect her to go a bit quicker early this time.
"But it's her first time at the races so you never know ... I expect her to go well but I'm not expecting too much."
Nishitani bought Sakura Hime for $36,000 at the Inglis Premier Yearling Sale in 2021.
Her sire Invader, trained by Peter and Paul Snowden, was Australia's equal top two-year-old in 2016-17 and her dam Stop Making Sense is a stakes-placed Sebring mare who won as a two-year-old.
"The owner asked me if I could find him a horse within a $40,000 budget and I looked for a couple of years before I found this one," Nishitani said.
"I've got a lot of stayers in my stable so I was looking for a sprinter type.
"She was only small but a very good mover so hopefully my eye is okay.
"I think she'll end up a 1400m-1600m horse."
Nishitani had his first runners in 2016-17 while still a jockey but has only started building up his numbers since he relinquished his race-riding licence to concentrate on training.
He had 82 runners last season - his busiest yet - and won six races with Always A Winner, Kay Oh Ell, Off Peak and Fanciful Flying.
Sakura Hime is one of five debutantes in Sunday's race, with the other four eligible for $20,000 in Tasbred bonuses.
Tasmanian-bred four-year-old Throntari is rated a good chance to bring up her second successive city win at Caulfield on Saturday.
She is $5.50 with TAB for the $150,000 benchmark 90 race for mares over 1100m.
Throntari opened her city account at Caulfield three weeks ago after winning a Wangaratta maiden on debut last September.
She is by Alpine Eagle from Must Be Mink and was bought by her current trainer Robbie Griffiths for $95,000 at the 2020 Magic Millions sale in Launceston.
Must Be Mink began her career with Bill Ryan and won at Mowbray before being transferred to Darren Weir in Victoria where she won another three races.
Her mother is Di's Angel who won the Tasmanian Guineas and ran second to True Courser in the Hobart Cup.
Racing Victoria stewards have issued seven charges against jockey Noel Callow following an investigation into allegations of breaches of the Rules of Racing.
Callow has been charged with wagering on thoroughbred racing and failing to declare betting accounts.
The charges date from December 2013 to June 2019.
A statement from Racing Victoria said that none of the bets placed were on races that directly or indirectly involved Callow
The charges issued will be heard by the Victorian Racing Tribunal at a date to be fixed.
Callow, 47, has been a regular visitor to Tasmania during his long career and enjoyed a successful association with cult galloper The Cleaner.
REBEL FACTOR (R6 No. 5): Lightly-raced horse who could not have won any easier when returning from a seven-month break at this track four weeks ago. Bred to appreciate the step up in distance and, although up in class, he looks destined for better races.
BARJEEL (R7 No. 1): Back from hit-and-run trip to Victoria where he ran a top race when fourth with 60kg on the Pakenham synthetic. Well weighted here after the 4kg claim as he's won nine races and most of his rivals have won only two or three.
GEE GEES SO TRUE (R 8 No. 1): Fitter for sound first-up run and this doesn't look any harder. Beat Neutralize by three lengths with his head on his chest at this track last time in and repeat of that form would be enough to see him winning.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
