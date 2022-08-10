Truck crash on North-West road, emergency services at scene

A truck has crashed on Paradise Rd, Paradise.
Tasmania Police said the truck driver had non-life-threatening injuries.
"Emergency services will be on scene for several hours," police said at 7.58am on Thursday.
"The road is open, but access is limited.
"Police advise that heavy vehicles specifically should avoid the area."
They said the crash was in the area of No. 604 Paradise Rd.
