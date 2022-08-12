Engineers Australia Tasmania have named the recipients of the 2022 Driving Diversity for Women in Engineering Scholarships at the Hydro Tasmania Workshop in Cambridge.
Engineers Australia General Manager Darren Beattie said the three scholarships have been sponsored by Hydro Tasmania and Caterpillar.
"International research clearly shows that greater diversity in the workforce leads to better outcomes, and with currently only 13% of the engineering workforce being female, we need to work hard to change that," Mr Beattie said.
"Engineers Australia is focused on providing opportunities for young women to enter the profession. Once again, Hydro Tasmania has sponsored two $5000 scholarships and Caterpillar one for $5000 for a young woman entering their first year of an engineering qualification."
The three scholarship recipients for 2022 are: Hannah Ireland from St Michaels Collegiate who was sponsored by Hydro Tasmania, Hannah Goss of Newstead College who was also sponsored by Hydro Tasmania and Mena McLeod of St Michaels Collegiate who was sponsored by Caterpillar.
Hydro Tasmania chief executive Ian Brooksbank said Hydro is committed to increasing female participation in the engineering professions.
"We know that engineering is one of the largest employers within the STEM disciplines, but also has traditionally low levels of female representation," Mr Brooksbank said.
"Hydro Tasmania wants to play its part in changing that, which is why we have supported these scholarships over five years."
Caterpillar's Don Emmerton said the company is excited to again offer Driving Diversity for Women in Engineering Scholarship to a first-year female engineering student.
"We want to encourage females entering the engineering field to help drive those creative and innovative ideas."
Mr Beattie said Engineers Australia's Workforce Development Plan 2016-2019 recommended Engineers Australia continues to support and promote initiatives to enhance career pathways and improve gender diversity in the industry.
"Australia needs to increase the participation, and retention of women in engineering. Engineering is the largest employer of the STEM professions," he said.
"However, engineering has the lowest female representation of the STEM professions, with just 16% of Australian engineering graduates and 13% of the Australian engineering workforce female."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
