Premier Jeremy Rockliff has made clear the components of the state government's formal bid for an AFL team on Wednesday, with a new stadium not forming part of this.
Mr Rockliff reiterated the government's firm $150 million commitment as part of the bid, which would be delivered over 10 years.
"We've made a strong bid to the AFL with an $150 million commitment over 10 years," Mr Rockliff said.
Advertisement
"The stadium is not part of our bid."
Mr Rockliff highlighted the magnitude of the state government's proposal, in comparison to other financial commitments made in previous AFL team bids.
"$150 million on the table is a very strong bid," he said.
"The AFL and Gill McLachlan have said that themselves."
However, Mr Rockliff said that the state government would fund an $1.25 million feasibility study into the new stadium.
Current estimations have found that the new stadium would cost around $750 million, with Mr Rockliff saying the state government would not pay for more than half of this.
ALSO IN SPORT:
'We're working on that, in terms of a feasibility study and business case," he said.
"The stadium is an important part of an AFL team and we've committed to that.
"The bid we've put forward does not include the stadium."
A decision on the state's bid will be made this month, with the 18 AFL club presidents set to vote on Tasmania receiving the 19th AFL licence.
Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au
Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.