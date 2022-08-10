The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Watch

ANMF Tasmanian Branch holds strike at Mersey Community Hospital

SM
By Simon McGuire
Updated August 10 2022 - 6:41am, first published 6:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unhappy: Some of the 60 nurses and midwives who went on the ANMF organised strike at the Mersey Community Hospital, following earlier industrial action in Launceston and Hobart. Picture: Eve Woodhouse.

Nurses and midwives walked off the job at the Mersey Community Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, demanding government action on workforce shortages.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SM

Simon McGuire

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.