Nurses and midwives walked off the job at the Mersey Community Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, demanding government action on workforce shortages.
The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation organised the strike and followed previous industrial action in Hobart and Launceston last month.
ANMF Tasmanian Branch secretary Emily Shepherd said it would also strike at the North West Regional Hospital in Burnie on August 17 unless the negotiations with the state government and the Department of Health took serious strides forward.
"Despite the Premier presenting a package of solutions last week and an ongoing dialogue between the ANMF and Government based on members' feedback, members have decided to continue industrial action at the Mersey Community Hospital.
"Our members are very much of the view that the existing workloads, a large part from the COVID-19 pandemic, are causing significant stress, burnout and fatigue.
"It's just as important that we retain our existing workforce, as well as recruiting to it."
Labor health spokesperson Anita Dow said that Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff needed to put serious efforts into developing a plan to help nurses.
"We have heard next to nothing from Mr Rockliff who continues to struggle as both Premier and part-time Health Minister.
"Industrial action is a last resort for our exhausted, overworked and underpaid health staff and today's strike - the third following similar actions at the Royal Hobart Hospital and the LGH - is a direct reflection of the weak leadership of a Premier who cannot get the basics right."
When asked about the strike at the Mersey Community Hospital, Mr Rockliff said he and the department had been in conversation with the ANMF.
"I'm pleased that the nurses are still considering what we have on the table.
"I recognise our health professionals need to have a voice.
"But I am pleased with the willingness to at least sit-down and work with us in a collaborative way.
"And a big step forward was we had on the table and what we put on the table last week."
