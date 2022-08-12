Tasmanian pharmacists want the red tape on COVID-19 vaccination certification cut to make vaccinating children easier.
Pharmacists are required to apply for authorisation to provide COVID vaccinations to children aged between five and 11 years old.
Advertisement
Pharmacy Guild of Australia Tasmania president Helen O'Byrne said Tasmanian pharmacists had to "jump through hoops" and wanted the process simplified.
Ms O'Byrne said pharmacist immunisers in other states could administer any COVID vaccination approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, so long as they followed Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation guidelines.
"In Tasmania we have a very prescriptive process," she said.
"It's lots of red tape to be able to become authorised.
"We've proven over the last two years that we are safely vaccinating."
MOST VIEWED: LGH 'not prepared' for growing demand in acute care
As state-run vaccination clinics wind up at the end of the month, Ms O'Byrne said pharmacists would step up.
"In such a busy time for pharmacists when we have stepped up and our workforce is really straining under the pressure of vaccinations and providing services to the community, I think it's become one of those things that gets a little bit too hard."
The concern is echoed by Hatton & Laws Pharmacy partner and pharmacist David Peachey, who said he would have to find time outside of his 50-hour work week to train.
Mr Peachey said he wanted the state government to provide training incentives for pharmacists.
"The extra component of training that I have signed up to do is $100 through the Pharmaceutical Society of Australia," he said.
"If I could be reimbursed for any training costs and time that would be very, very helpful. As a business proprietor, I'd have to pay that for my staff."
Of Tasmanian children aged five to 11, 62.7 per cent have received their first dose and 51.2 per cent have received their second.
State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said primary care providers, including GPs and pharmacists, had played a key role in Tasmania's vaccination effort, delivering more than 53 per cent of vaccinations.
"The application process requires submission of a short form and is in place to ensure that an immunisation course, inclusive of a childhood training module, has been successfully undertaken. The requirements for pharmacists to immunise children in Tasmania are no different to those expected from nurse immunisers."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.