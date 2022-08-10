For the first time in two years, the Natalia Pearn Top Stylist Award, was able to run in person.
It marked the tenth year of the competition which celebrates the life of Natalia Pearn and it was also the first competition attended by Natalia's parents, Christine and Alan.
A former TasTAFE hairdressing student herself, the annual Natalia Pearn Top Stylist Award is awarded to a first year hairdressing apprentice for hair styling and was funded by Ms Pearn's former employer Joe's Place for Hair.
With the theme of 'The Vibe 2022', students were given two and a half hours to create a look on their clients.
"The competition this year is called 'the vibe' because that's what's happening around the world," stylist and TasTAFE teacher Leanne Colgrave said.
"The vibe that's happening, a positive vibe."
Shakaya Praetz, a first year hairstyling student, won the Natalia Pearn Top Stylist Award with her work.
She said she used every second of the time allocated to complete the look.
"I was really surprised I won, I was so nervous," Ms Peartz said.
Students' work was judged by a panel from industry and hairdressing companies who took over an hour to judge the completed looks of about a dozen students.
The competition gives TasTAFE apprentices and students the opportunity to showcase the techniques they have learned at TasTAFE and express their creativity.
Texture and curls are a big look at the moment, which was why the use of them was included in this years competition.
The St Patrick College VET students needed to create a braided look, the students in the Natalia Pearn Top Stylist category needed to use curls and texture with a bow.
In another first, first year barber students were included, students needed to also create a look using texture like curls and use sunglasses as an accessory.
TasTAFE teachers have been working closely with the students to create a mood board of ideas to help guide them on the latest trends and forecast looks for the year ahead.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
