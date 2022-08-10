The Examiner
Teenager opens up about family hardship suffered from serving parents at Royal Commission into veteran suicides

Girl calls Veterans Affairs Department treatment 'appalling'

The first child witness to appear before the Royal Commission into veteran suicides has told a Hobart hearing the defence force needs to better recognise and treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

