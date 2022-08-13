Over a week since tractors rolled into Longford in protest of an $8.2m plan to redevelop the agricultural town's main street, Northern Midlands mayor Mary Knowles reaffirmed the council's commitment to the works.
"The Longford Urban Design Strategy is a direct response to the main concern raised by the community at the forums which was increasing traffic through the town and the associated safety risks for people crossing the main street," she said.
Cr Knowles said council had unanimously accepted the strategy in October 2017 and full details of the streetscape upgrade were published in the Northern Midlands Courier last December.
"At that time the community was advised that representations regarding any issues about the impact of the upgrade could be submitted as part of the forthcoming development application process," she said.
The proposed protuberances for pedestrians will not come out any further than those that currently exist in the street and they will be no wider than the cars and trucks that currently park in the street- Northern Midlands mayor Mary Knowles
Cr Knowles also said recent criticism of the streetscape upgrade was "unwarranted and misinformed".
"The proposed protuberances for pedestrians will not come out any further than those that currently exist in the street and they will be no wider than the cars and trucks that currently park in the street," she said.
"The road is a minimum of 3.6 metres wide at any point and all turning requirements and carriageway widths meet the appropriate Austroads road design requirements that are approved by the Tasmanian Government Department of State Growth."
However, a spokesperson for the group that participated in the protest last week, Michael Morris, said the average pea harvesters were 3.5 metres wide, leaving minimal room for error.
"The protuberances are also permanent structures at the very edge of the intersections, whereas parked cars are transitory, so at the moment, heavy and large vehicles can elect to transit town at hours when there are little or no parked cars, and also, car parking is generally not allowed hard up to the edge of an intersection where the protuberances are proposed anyway," he said.
"The town's business centre is heavily skewed to agriculture and agricultural supplies, therefore, this proposal will do the opposite of revitalizing them - it will alienate them."
A similar sentiment was echoed by Tamar Bicycle Users Group former president and current committee member, Malcolm Reid, who believed the protuberances could prove to be dangerous.
"If you're cycling along the main road and you approach one of the protuberances, you'll have to swerve around it, which would put you in the path of traffic, and if drivers aren't attentive there could be trouble," he said.
"It's an inappropriate design in that regard, especially when considering how popular Longford is as a cycling route, and how many cyclists stop at local businesses."
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
