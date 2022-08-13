The Examiner
Protest falls on deaf ears of Northern Midlands council

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
August 13 2022 - 5:30pm
Farmers and truck drivers on Wellington Street in Longford are dissapointed in the streetscape design that has been proposed. Picture: Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Over a week since tractors rolled into Longford in protest of an $8.2m plan to redevelop the agricultural town's main street, Northern Midlands mayor Mary Knowles reaffirmed the council's commitment to the works.

