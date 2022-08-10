Single Tamar Valley Council worth exploring

WEST Tamar Councillor Peter Kearney is correct indicating council amalgamation should have been included in the local government review and George Town Mayor Greg Kieser is wrong when he says "to date no one has tabled a feasible model" .
As both gentlemen well know, in 2018 consultants KPMG published the Tamar Valley Feasibility Study, which showed amalgamation of the two councils was perfectly feasible; not only that but amalgamation would save their ratepayers at least $1.3 million a year yet, for inexplicable reasons, it never proceeded (The Examiner, August 9).
The Tamar Valley Feasibility Study showed amalgamation can have positive financial advantages for ratepayers and, if these sort of savings can be made by amalgamating two relatively small councils, one wonders at the savings that can be made by including Launceston (and maybe other bordering councils) in the mix to create a single Tamar Valley Council.
As a West Tamar ratepayer, this sounds attractive to me. I believe all ratepayers should be directly consulted on such a proposal.
$1.9 million sent by the Tasmanian government to City Mission to expand from 22 to 33 beds for the homeless.
Where's the money gone?
That's nearly $60,000 a bed.
Is this a gravy train for City Mission staff and bureaucracy? Let's see transparent, public accounting published in The Examiner, for every one of those $1.9 million.
IS the United Nations guilty of sitting on its hands while we see a repeat of history?
In the 1930s, the League of Nations was set up to ensure peace after the "war to end all wars". Little more than a decade later, that league sat idle while Germany, Italy and Japan took to expanding their sovereignty.
A few years after that, World War II broke out, with each of the above countries taking an active role.
Now we have the United Nations in very much the same position.
While the UN concentrates on its own perceived importance, including inaccurately interpreting financial, conservation and medical issues, closing down viable food production industries and forcing a minnow like Australia to not use or export our own assets, it supports the main polluters of the world by calling China, India and so on "developing countries".
Meanwhile, both China and Russia are acting in a manner which accurately mirrors the (in)activities of the League of Nations in the 1930s.
