Labor called on to honour commitment

Federal Member for Bass Bridget Archer has called on Federal Minister for Infrastructure Catherine King MP to visit northern Tasmania and reassure the Exeter community that a key Coalition-funded project will go ahead.
"With Minister King visiting southern Tasmania today, I would hope she will travel to northern Tasmania to reassure the Exeter community that the Exeter Show and Recreation Centre will proceed under a Labor Federal Government," she said.
"After working closely with the Exeter Show Society for several years, I advocated for the much-needed development, securing $1.5 million in funding through the Community Development Grants in March this year."
Ms Archer said the project demonstrated its merit and value and received a $735,000, co-investment from the Tasmanian Government to ensure facilities were brought up to date for wider community use, particularly catering for the rise in female participation in sport. "The Society and the Exeter community have been left in limbo with the Federal Labor Government inexplicably placing Community Development Grant projects under review," she said.
"The review is nothing more than placing partisan politics ahead of local communities, putting community organisations like the Exeter Show Society at risk of cost escalations due to unnecessary delays."
Ms Archer said she wrote to Ms King last month seeking answers on behalf of the Exeter community, but was yet to receive a response. Ms King said The Australian Government valued the contribution local organisations make to the community, including Show societies and organisations.
"The Government made a number of commitments to community organisations in the lead up to the last election, and we will be honouring those commitments," she said.
Ms King also revealed all projects committed to by the previous Government would be examined as part of that new process in the lead-up to the October budget.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
