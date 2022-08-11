Launceston Tornadoes need to get the job done on Friday night to secure their NBL1 South finals place.
The top eight make finals and the eighth-ranked Torns have 13 wins and eight losses.
Ninth-placed Ballarat Miners, who have played one less game than Launceston, are on 12 victories and eight defeats.
The Torns face Hobart on Friday night in their final rostered game while the Miners play Mount Gambier on Friday night and then Bendigo Braves on Sunday.
Launceston battles the Chargers at Kingborough Sports Centre with tip-off at 6pm.
The return of the experienced Kelsey Griffin will help their cause.
She hasn't played for the side since June and they've missed her, losing three of their past five encounters.
In the meantime, the Torns have got plenty of game time into their young brigade.
Skipper Keely Froling praised their efforts this week.
"They're doing a great job and doing what they can and now we kind of bring in the reinforcements which will be good but you've got to take into consideration that they are 17-18 years old," she said.
"A lot of them don't have any sort of WNBL experience or anything, whereas a lot of these other teams have four, five or six players who have WNBL experience.
"So they're doing such a great job and it's also a really great experience for them. They're getting a lot of court time and learning a lot and it'll make them better basketball players."
Froling is expecting a good match-up with the Chargers who the Torns defeated 81-43 at the start of the season.
"They've become a lot better during the season and added a few players and just seem to be playing really well as a team," she said.
"And I know they'll want to win their last home game of the season. So we have to come in ready for sure."
The Torns led by eight points at the final change but were beaten 87-76 against Sandringham on Saturday night at Elphin Sports Centre.
Froling said it was a big learning curve.
"It was that pressure situation and an experience thing," she said.
"When you look at how experienced they are, they knew how to come home strong and it rattled us a little bit when they came back.
"We take learnings from that and just bring that into the next game and hope that doesn't happen again."
The Torns jumped to a 25-12 quarter-time lead but the Sabres caught up to make it a tight contest by half-time.
"We were just a bit up and down with our defence in patches and they started to hit some shots as well which helped them," she said.
"And for us, it's just about making sure we're getting through our plays and getting the right shots and looking after the ball."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
