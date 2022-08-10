Advertisement
Julius, the rising star of Tasmania's sprinting ranks, will be given time to recharge his batteries after making it four wins from his past five starts at Elwick on Sunday.
Trainer Barry Campbell will give the lightly-raced six-year-old a short break from racing but keep him at his Spreyton stables.
Julius has recorded six of his seven career wins on synthetic or soft tracks but Campbell expects him to be even better on a firm turf surface.
"He'll be better when he gets on a good track and better still on a fast track," the trainer told the Tasracing web site.
Jockey Anthony Darmanin told Campbell that Julius "got through" the soft 6 going on Sunday but wasn't comfortable on it.
"There's a bit of difference between getting through it and actually liking it," the trainer said.
The win took Julius' rating to 81 which should assure him of a start in the $125,000 Newmarket Handicap at Mowbray on November 30.
Campbell believes the Time For War gelding is up to that level and could give him his second successive win in the state's premier sprint.
He won it last year when Deroche led virtually all the way to beat three-time winner I'm Wesley and First Accused.
Campbell's other win was in 1987 when 25-1 outsider Batman Lane, ridden by Garry Glover, beat Donaldson and Lorardere in a three-way photo.
Strutt Stakes winner Miss Charlie Brown is likely to make her interstate debut at Caulfield on Saturday.
Trainer Adam Trinder has accepted for a benchmark 78 race for fillies and mares over 1600m.
Harry Coffey, who had success for Trinder over the Tasmanian summer carnival, has been booked for the ride.
Miss Charlie Brown resumed in an unsuitable 1150m race at Spreyton on July 3 before finishing a close second to Reward Achiever in a 1620m open handicap at Mowbray 18 days ago.
After winning the Strutt Stakes, Miss Charlie Brown ran second to Bundle Of Fun in the Tasmanian Oaks, finishing a half length in front of odds-on favourite Honeycreeper.
The James Cummings-trained Honeycreeper then went back to Sydney where she won the group 3 Adrian Knox Stakes before starting third favourite when sixth in the group 1 Australian Oaks.
Miss Charlie Brown opened at $34 for the win and $8 for the place on tab.com.au.
Advertisement
First-starter Cornelian Bay will create plenty of interest when he makes his debut in the 3YO Maiden at Spreyton on Sunday.
The Needs Further gelding is the second foal of former star mare Rebel Bride, winner of the Vamos Stakes and the Bow Mistress Trophy twice.
Her first foal is the highly-promising Rebel Factor, also racing on Sunday, who has won three of his five starts.
Breeder Chris Wickham kept Rebel Factor to race himself but sold Cornelian Bay for $40,000 at the 2021 Tasmanian Magic Millions sale.
The buyer was Spreyton trainer Leanne Gaffney who now prepares the gelding for a 14-member syndicate.
Cornelian Bay has been to the trials twice and ran home strongly from just off the pace to win easily at his most recent appearance 16 days ago.
Advertisement
Gaffney also has debut placegetter Madjack engaged in Sunday's race which carries $20,000 in Tasbred bonuses.
Just Posh has been the only runner backed to beat odds-on favourite McInerney in the State Sprint Championship final at Mowbray on Thursday night.
The Patrick Ryan-trained bitch firmed from $3.50 to $3.20 during Wednesday trade while McInerney drifted marginally from $1.40 to $1.45.
Earlier in the week, the TAB opened Just Posh at $7.50 and McInerney at $1.20.
Dashing Pippa remains a firm favourite for the distance final at $1.85 after opening at $2.30.
Conor Crook and Rohan Hillier will represent Tasmania at the Australian Drivers Championship in Adelaide next month.
Advertisement
Although now based in Victoria, Crook won last season's Tasmanian drivers' premiership with 90 wins and is still at the top of this season's table with 41 wins.
Hillier finished third on last season's premiership with 58 wins.
Normally, the top two placegetters get to represent the state but last season's runner-up Troy McDonald has returned to Victoria and is no longer driving.
The championship, on September 17, will be decided over eight races with each competitor allocated six drives on a random basis.
It will be the first time the series has been conducted since 2019 when it was held in Hobart and won by West Australian Gary Hall Jnr.
Hall won two of the seven heats on Iden Forest and Koolaz Elvis.
Advertisement
Tasmania's Mark Yole was runner-up after a heat win on Streitkid and two seconds.
The driver that wins this year's title will be first in line to represent Australia at the 2023 World Drivers Championship in Italy.
Voting has closed for the 2021-22 Australian racehorse of the year awards where the quality of the contenders is arguably the best for years.
Nature Strip, Verry Elleegant, Zaaki and Incentivise all have strong claims for the overall award.
The three-year-old males category is also packed with class, headed by Hitotsu, Anamoe and Home Affairs.
Other nominations for the various categories include State Of Rest, Think It Over, Duais, Montefilia, Sierra Sue, three-year-old fillies Willowy, El Patroness and Gypsy Goddess and two-year-olds Fireburn, Daumier and She's Extreme.
Advertisement
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.