The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmania's rising star on Newmarket Handicap path

GM
By Greg Mansfield
Updated August 10 2022 - 7:33am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RESTING: Promising sprinter Julius will have a short break before being prepared for the Newmarket Handicap at Mowbray in November.
Strutt Stakes winner Miss Charlie Brown is an acceptor for a $130,000 race at Caulfield on Saturday.
Rebel Factor will be joined by little brother Cornelian Bay at Sunday's Spreyton meeting.

Advertisement

Ad

Julius, the rising star of Tasmania's sprinting ranks, will be given time to recharge his batteries after making it four wins from his past five starts at Elwick on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.