Finals-bound Greater Northern League sides looking for wins

The top three teams in the men's Greater Northern League competition are hoping to take some momentum into finals with wins in the penultimate week.
The fourth finals-bound side, Queechy, has the bye, while fellow Northern-based sides Launceston City and South Launceston meet.
The Suns have been the competition's most dominant team all year - scoring 101 goals and conceding only 11 - while City have consistently accounted for teams below them but have been unable to claim any top-four scalps.
South Launceston won the pair's early-season meeting 3-1.
Second-placed South Burnie host West Devonport.
Last year's grand finalists are shooting to go one better, playing their final game of the home-and-away campaign this weekend.
They are met by the Dragons, who have shown significant improvement this year through their own stock and recruitment from Devonport when they left the GNL competition.
Burnie Baptist will be looking to get back on the winners' list against ninth-placed City Marians.
Their loss to South Burnie back on July 23 was only their second of the season and they haven't played a match since due to a bye and a competition week off.
They defeated this week's opponents last time they met, while the Marians broke their 11-game losing streak with a high-scoring 4-4 draw against Smithton in round 16.
Smithton could find themselves in seventh position after this weekend, facing Tamar Churinga at home on Saturday.
The only bottom-five clash of the round is an interesting one, with the Saints sitting three points behind the Lions but boasting a better goal difference, meaning they can pass Tamar with a win.
Tamar won't be easy beats though, getting a 3-2 win over Smithton the last time they met.
Since drawing 2-2 with Baptist almost a month ago, it's been a tough run for Tamar with five consecutive losses - three against top-four teams.
Two finals sides will clash, with one of them looking to lock in third place and a home final.
Second-placed South Launceston host West Devonport, with the Dragons sitting four points above City Marians - meaning an upset victory over the Suns would lock in that home final.
The Suns were the only Greater Northern League team to play last week, going down 8-1 in the State Club Cup final, and have defeated West Devonport on both occasions this year.
The other match-up sees sixth-placed Smithton, who recently got their first points, host City Marians in a repeat of last round's match-up.
A Marians win would see them push towards knocking the Dragons out of third place, while Smithton would be hoping to reverse the 4-1 defeat a fortnight ago.
Queechy Penguins and South Burnie have the bye after facing each other in round 15.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
