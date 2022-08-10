Waugh Street blaze causes $50,000 in damages

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of a fire on Waugh Street at Invermay last night.
TFS and Tasmania Police arrived at the scene about 9:30pm to find a shed fully alight.
Two crews worked together to put out the blaze within half an hour.
It is unknown if the owners of the property were present at the time, and no indication has been given regarding whether the cause was suspicious.
Damages have been estimated to cost $50,000.
MORE TO COME...
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
