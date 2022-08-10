The Examiner
Fire at Invermay destroys shed

By Luke Miller
Updated August 10 2022 - 12:52am, first published 12:14am
Waugh Street blaze causes $50,000 in damages

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of a fire on Waugh Street at Invermay last night.

