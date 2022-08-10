The Examiner
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games

Ariarne Titmus and other Tassie Commonwealth Games athletes reflect

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
August 10 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Despard, Ariarne Titmus and Bec Van Asch. Pictures: TIS

From Commonwealth Games debutants to world record-setting multiple champions, Tasmania's crew have been making their mark on Birmingham.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.