The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Court

Magistrate Leanne Topfer orders TT-Line hearing proceed in Burnie

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
Updated August 9 2022 - 6:47am, first published 6:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Why was this not raised years ago?': Magistrate lashes lawyers for delays

Lawyers have spent another day in a Burnie court arguing whether a case against the Spirit of Tasmania should go ahead, frustrating the hearing magistrate Leanne Topfer.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell

Senior Reporter

Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.