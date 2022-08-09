Premier confirms stance on plan for more state pollies

The Examiner
Tasmania Premier makes position clear on electorate model for reformed House of Assembly

By Matt Maloney
Updated August 9 2022 - 7:23am, first published 5:48am
Legislation to restore the House of Assembly from 25 to 35 members will be based on a model of five electorates, Premier Jeremy Rockliff confirmed on Tuesday.

Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

