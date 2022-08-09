The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Vinnies acting chief executive warns charity demand is outstripping resources

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
August 9 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vinnies boss warns charity may not meet demand

The acting chief executive of St Vincent de Paul Society Tasmania has said the charity will not be able to meet demand for its services without more assistance.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.