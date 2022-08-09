Vinnies boss warns charity may not meet demand

The acting chief executive of St Vincent de Paul Society Tasmania has said the charity will not be able to meet demand for its services without more assistance.
In what he described as a day he "hoped would never come", the Society's acting chief executive Les Baxter said despite heavily promoting their Winter Relief Appeal the demand for assistance was outstripping their resources.
Advertisement
He said their three major food pantries across the state usually rely on winter appeal donations to be restocked, but as charity demands increased this year and stocks ran low the organisation have faced a difficult situation.
"For our staff, it's been difficult because you have to make some pretty tough decisions. Pretty much, you have to make impossible decisions," he said.
"You have to ask yourself, how long you can support people and how many people can you actually support particularly when there's more people coming behind them. As things get worse, the numbers increase".
Mr Baxter said the organisation was desperate for food donations, but it was a situation every charity was facing as living expenses and energy prices continued to rise.
"We're having people come to us that really are from other demographics that we don't normally see, so things are certainly a lot worse," Mr Baxter said.
He said despite help from the government through funding, this year it was not keeping up with demand, which he said was particularly high in the state's South and North-West.
"While governments concern themselves with emissions targets and building football stadiums, Tasmanian families are concerned about what will happen to them over the next six weeks," he said.
A statement released by the charity on Tuesday said an estimated 120,000 Tasmanians were now living in poverty, and over 20,000 meals were provided by the organisation in the last year alone.
The state government recently closed public consultation for a Tasmanian Food Security Strategy 2021 - 2024 Action Plan, which aims to address the state's "food deserts" and emergency food relief support systems.
Agency and community feedback for the strategy advised that "food insecurity is becoming less an emergency and more a long-term and, in some cases, intergenerational problem".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.