Lions Club of Launceston donates to The Examiner Winter Relief Appeal 2022

Nikita McGuire
Nikita McGuire
Updated August 10 2022 - 2:28am, first published August 9 2022 - 9:00pm
DONATION: Tracie Pearce, Margaret Whitmore, Kerry Buggy and Dilani Dona donating to the Winter Relief Appeal. Picture: Paul Scambler

The Lions Club of Launceston has donated $1000 to The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal.

