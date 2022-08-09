The Lions Club of Launceston has donated $1000 to The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal.
Lions Club member Margaret Whitmore said the donation was to help people in need, one of the core values of the club.
"This is the time of year when people are in need, during the winter and with the cost of everything going up it's more important than ever," she said.
"We try and donate a reasonable sum every year. We have been donating for a number of years."
The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal figure has jumped to a record total, with the current amount standing at more than $200,000.
The appeal finishes up on August 31 and any donations can be given at The Examiner office or at participating newsagencies across the Launceston area.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
