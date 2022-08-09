Invasive species prompts Council to reach out

A Meander Valley councillor has asked for a letter to be sent to the Department of State Growth regarding invasive species bordering on government-maintained roads in the area.
Councillor Stephanie Cameron said, while the municipality's natural beauty was the envy of many, she had recently received "many enquiries" about roadside conditions.
"It's quite bad in some areas, particularly where roadside weeds are forcing farmers on the other side of the fence to work twice as hard to prevent cross-pollination of their crops," she said.
"The blackberries, gorse, ragwort and wild turnups have been left to flourish."
Cr Cameron reiterated the issue was primarily isolated to roads in the area maintained by the Department of State Growth, and commended the council's works department for maintaining the roadsides designated to the council.
Meander Valley mayor Wayne Johnston - who received Cr Cameron's question with notice - revealed that, if the majority of councillors agreed, then council, under the signature of himself, would write to the Minister of State Growth seeking a more regular and effective treatment of invasive weed species along State-controlled roads.
A Department of State Growth spokesperson said weed management was a complex and never-ending issue that required ongoing and coordinated efforts from all levels of government.
"We regularly inspect the state road network to reduce the threat of invasive weeds and preserve the natural beauty of the state. We encourage councils and the public to report any areas of concern.
"These are logged with the department's contractors for inspection and any required work is scheduled," they said.
