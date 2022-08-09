Tasmanian dwelling approvals have plunged, in the midst of a housing crisis.
The state's 29 councils between them approved 3253 new dwellings in the 2021-22 financial year, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics figures.
That was down by nearly a quarter compared with the 4272 dwellings approved in the previous financial year.
The drop-off to more "normal" levels of approvals was despite a desperate need for more rental accommodation, with increasing numbers of Tasmanians either homeless or without secure housing and rents having climbed dramatically in recent years.
Shadow Housing Minister Ella Haddad said the state government was failing to deliver housing in any way, shape or form.
"Not only have they dropped the ball in terms of providing government and community housing, but they have also failed to fix Tasmania's broken planning system," Ms Haddad said.
"The fact is the planning system in Tasmania is a huge blocker when it comes to increasing housing supply.
"Even when people want to do the right thing and jump through all the hoops to provide more housing stock, they are inevitably thwarted by the out of date planning system.
"Until the government starts taking this seriously, we will keep languishing in the housing crisis they created."
Comment was being sought from the state government .
In recent analysis, state Treasury said: "In Tasmania, the number of dwelling approvals trended upwards from mid-2020 to mid-2021."
"The reduced level of building approvals seen since this period may be in part due to the conclusion of the federal and state housing stimulus measures, which had been supporting high levels of new building approvals."
Approvals trends were mixed in the North-West, with decreases in five council areas and increases in four.
Circular Head had the strongest increase in the region, with approvals rising from 25 in the previous year to 54.
Waratah-Wynyard picked up by 27, to 120.
The West Coast (from five to 16) and Burnie (from 63 to 71) also increased approvals.
However, there were big drop-offs in the Devonport, Central Coast and Latrobe council areas.
They were down respectively by 75 approvals to 96, 80 approvals to 49 and 49 approvals to (a region-topping) 143.
Approvals fell by 17 to 33 at Kentish and by three to seven on King Island.
There were big drops in the North, headlined by a reduction of 138 in Launceston, from 395 to 257.
West Tamar also had a big decline in approvals, dropping from 255 to 164.
Meander Valley (223 to 182) and Northern Midlands (129 to 105) also had substantial declines.
George Town dropped by 14 to 69, Dorset from 55 to 44 and Flinders tumbled from 22 to seven.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
