Being zapped by escalating electricity costs

THE electricity prices for the Tasmanian public, manufacturing and industry are rising at a rate that's putting the supply and use out of reach for most people.
For several years, power has been sold to the mainland states for a considerable profit via the Basslink.
Now the price of electricity is soaring and the state government is trying to blame the supply market, which it is tied into and can't sell below the commercial price.
Someone tried to sever our links with these mainland companies several years ago, they either failed or got shouted down by self-interested parties because the profits going to the government were too good to pass up.
Most Tasmanians would like to see a fair reduction to the cost and, if necessary, small rises over the year to cover inflation, but a major reduction to the price at the bowser.
