The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Speedster to out-tough rivals in Tasmanian greyhound championship

GM
By Greg Mansfield
Updated August 9 2022 - 8:04am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOT FAVOURITE: A spot in the $75,000 National Sprint Final in Sydney is at stake when McInerney runs at Mowbray on Thursday night.
Smart mare Vivilici was the fastest trial winner at Spreyton on Tuesday morning.
Tuesday's trial winner Emily (inside) is narrowly beaten by Summer Fire in the $75,000 3YO Classic.

Advertisement

Ad

Trainer Blake Pursell believes a recent Victorian campaign has ''toughened up'' star greyhound McInerney, the hot favourite for the State Sprint Championship final at Mowbray on Thursday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.