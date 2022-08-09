Advertisement
Trainer Blake Pursell believes a recent Victorian campaign has ''toughened up'' star greyhound McInerney, the hot favourite for the State Sprint Championship final at Mowbray on Thursday night.
Pursell came to that conclusion after McInerney overcame some buffeting in the early stages to win his heat from box 1 last week.
"He wanted wide early and missed the kick a little bit so he had a bit of bumping and shoving before he could get to the front," the trainer said.
"I always think that Melbourne dogs are tougher than ours and, after that run, it's certainly shown me that the trip away has made him tougher.
"He's done a brilliant job to win after the start he had.
"And, it was also his first run back after two weeks so he would have needed the run."
McInerney started his career in Victoria with trainer Tim Britton and won four races before owner-breeder Noel Mugavin sent him to Pursell at Brighton.
He then won 10 races in Tasmania before Pursell sent him back to Victoria in April where a 12-start campaign netted another four wins including three in a row at Sandown and The Meadows in July.
Pursell brought him home for the state sprint series and, after finding the front on the first turn, he won his heat by 5-1/2 lengths in 29.41.
Victory in this week's $10,620 final will qualify the dog for the $75,000-to-the-winner national final at Wentworth Park in Sydney on August 27.
Pursell said he would have preferred to draw box 8 but McInerney will jump from box 2.
He is a short-priced favourite but bookmakers differ in their opinion on just how short he should be.
As of Tuesday afternoon, he was only $1.40 with tab.com.au but Sportsbet was offering $1.70 after he opened at $1.85.
The other heat winner Just Posh, who scored by three lengths in 29.66, is a clear second favourite at $3.70 with the TAB but only $3.00 with Sportsbet.
Just Posh is trained at Dilston by Patrick Ryan who is no stranger to national finals, having finished fourth with Queensland's representative Wine Glass in 1997.
The State Distance Championship will also be run on Thursday night with the same incentive of a trip to the national final for the winner.
There were no heats and only five acceptors for the one-off final but that is now down to four after the scratching of Dewana Whatever.
Dashing Pippa is the favourite at $2.10 with the TAB ($1.80 on Sportsbet) ahead of Highland Wonder at $2.70 ($3.00 on Sportsbet).
SPRINT
1.40 McInerney
3.70 Just Posh
9.50 Classy Lady
15.00 Buckle Up Hazel
16.00 Quick Joey Small
26.00 Vintage Fame
41.00 Buckle Up Aria
51.00 Highland Fame
51.00 Fox Watch Nights
61.00 Buckle Up Avery
DISTANCE
2.10 Dashing Pippa
2.70 Highland Wonder
6.00 Wynburn Chief
6.50 Camrose
Smart mare Vivilici was the fastest of five 800m trial winners at Spreyton on Tuesday morning.
The Adam Trinder-trained five-year-old led and just held on under hands and heels riding from apprentice Chloe Wells to beat Le Cadeau by a short half head in 48.94.
Vivilici, a winner of three of her five starts last season, hasn't raced since mid-December.
Her four-year-old campaign had to be cut short when she required an operation to remove a bone chip from her nearside foreleg.
The other 800m trial winners were Royal Molly (49.81), Emily (49.98), Born A Winner (50.7) and Bynance (51.91.
Emily hasn't raced since splitting Summer Fire and Turk Warrior when runner-up in the $75,000 3YO Classic at Mowbray in February.
She was slightly slow to begin in her trial and settled fourth before charging home for apprentice Lauryn Bingley to score by a length.
Former Victorian seven-year-old Malevolent, who is yet to race in Tasmania, narrowly beat Sirene Stryker in a trial over 1009m and former New South Wales four-year-old Right Hook won his second local trial over 1350m.
The Tasmanian Turf Club is putting together a syndicate to race a two-year-old filly by Mystic Journey's sire Needs Further.
The filly, about to be broken in, has been provided by Armidale Stud and is out of Burnished whose three foals to race have all won.
Burnished is by More Than Ready from group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes winner Sleek Chassis.
The syndicate is open only to TTC members at a joining fee of $100 then $60 a month to cover all costs.
Details will be available at the club's next meeting on Sunday week.
Only four horses have accepted for the first heat of the 2YO Colts & Geldings Sweepstakes in Hobart on Sunday night.
However the fillies' heat has attracted a better response with eight acceptors.
There are further heats, all worth $10,500, on Sunday week leading into two $26,000 finals on September 3.
Harjeet and The Shallows will clash again in this week's Free-For-All which has a field of seven.
They now meet on level terms after finishing first and fourth in last Sunday night's Discretionary at Mowbray when Harjeet was off 10m and The Shallows off 30m.
Harjeet survived a protest from the runner-up Be Major Threat in that race after drifting up the track in the home straight.
Be Major Threat's driver Dylan Ford argued he had been forced to check his horse and race wider on the track but, in dismissing his protest, stewards said they took into account that he was still able to drive his horse out fully to the line.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
