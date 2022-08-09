Car crash near Launceston General Hospital

Police are at the scene of a two vehicle crash in Launceston, near the Howick and Charles Street roundabout.
The crash, which occurred in front of the LGH emergency ramp, involved a van, a car and another car with a trailer attached. Details are still being pieced together as to how the crash unfolded.
Tow trucks are on site to remove the van from the scene.
The roundabout, which often carries heavy traffic, is blocked. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area or anticipate delays until the scene is cleared.
At this stage no serious injuries have been reported.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
