The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Heavily trafficked roundabout blocked earlier due to crash

Nikita McGuire
Alison Foletta
By Nikita McGuire, and Alison Foletta
Updated August 9 2022 - 5:06am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Car crash near Launceston General Hospital involving van and trailer

Tasmania Police have advised the crash is now clear and traffic is moving again.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.