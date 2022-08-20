The funeral industry is changing as families and individuals take more control with their end-of-life care.
Tender Funerals Australia along with Care Beyond a Cure want to bring no cost funerals to Tasmania to help with this.
Advertisement
The not-for-profit model was first launched in New South Wales and founder Jenny Briscoe-Hough wants to get the model off the ground here.
Ms Briscoe-Hough said the not-for-profit model allows families to have the funeral best suited for their deceased loved one.
Funerals can cost families upwards of $15,000.
"This is because the coming and going of life, it shouldn't be putting people into debt and it is," she said.
The model for Tender Funerals is what Ms Briscoe-Hough called "community owned and operated."
Her organisation has been working with Care Beyond a Cure Tasmania for about two years.
The plan for Tasmania was to work with organisations and possible donors - the initial set up was the hardest part and most expensive, Ms Briscoe-Hough said.
After that, people who can afford to, add $250 to a benevolent fund.
Tasmania Care Beyond a Cure president Laine Willis said the model had already intrigued a lot of people in the community.
"It's a beautiful way to care for your own," she said.
Ms Willis, who has a background in social work, said it's important to have this option available in Tasmania.
"We've got to live and die, it's just a process and we should celebrate it how we want to," she said.
We've got to live and die, it's just a process and we should celebrate it how we want to.- Laine Willis, Tasmania Care Beyond A Cure
But Tender Funerals are about more than just affordable funeral services but also having the right service for someone.
"It's about having the funeral you need to have," Ms Briscoe-Hough said.
Advertisement
She said Tender Funerals are very transparent on choices people have for ceremonies and are not forced to have a certain kind of funeral service if it doesn't reflect the person who has passed.
"You can choose to use a van or a hearse, you can choose to have a ceremony in a church hall, or a community hall or a surf club or whatever you want," Ms Briscoe-Hough said
She said families think they can do for funerals and what can actually do, are two different things. There are more options to funerals and being able to give a family member a funeral that reflects who they were.
"Human beings have been managing the death of their own people for 20,000 years. It's not rocket science," Ms Briscoe-Hough said.
Tender Funerals also gives people the option to be a part of the process.
Advertisement
"They can participate with bringing the person into care with doing the washing and dressing in the mortuary just as a normal part of the process and not as being something mysterious," Ms Briscoe-Hough said.
Pulling back the curtain of end-of-life care is something that is also changing for many Tasmanians.
Holly Stubbs is an end-of-life carer who's business Seeking Solace covers Northern Tasmania. She said more people are being more involved with their own end-of-life care and funeral preparations.
"People are starting to slowly reclaim death and dying and taking back control of how their end-of-life plays out," Ms Stubbs said.
Over the past few years, more families are wanting to organise funerals and memorials that are relevant to that person.
Advertisement
"It's giving the family peace of mind that they're aware of what their loved ones wishes are," Ms Stubbs said.
"They're aware of what that person wanted and that's really laying the foundation for healthy grieving."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.