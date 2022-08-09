Gallery: NTJFA finals get under way as teams chase glory

The NTJFA finals started on Sunday with elimination and qualifying finals played at three venues - Windsor Park, Longford and Beaconsfield.
The Examiner's photographer Rod Thompson captured these shots.
Advertisement
North Launceston black defeated East Launceston 6.14 (50) to 4.4 (28) in the under-14 division one elimination final.
South Launceston survived a close 5.3 (33) to 3.4 (22) game against Prospect Gold in their qualifying bout.
Longford defeated the Swans 4.2 (26) to 2.2 (14) in the under-14 division two elimination final.
Scottsdale accounted for Launceston 10.9 (69) to 0.1 (1) in the qualifying final.
Scottsdale defeated Deloraine 3.2 (20) to 1.2 (8) in the under-14 girls' elimination final.
Meanwhile, South Launceston overcame Prospect Gold 2.10 (22) to 2.1 (13) in the qualifying final.
Prospect Gold won a 5.7 (37) to 4.7 (31) nail-biter against Launceston in the under-16 boys' division one elimination final.
South Launceston scored a resounding 19.16 (130) to 6.3 (39) victory against East Launceston in the qualifying final.
Scottsdale thumped Swans 15.17 (107) to 6.2 (38) in the under-16 boys' division two elimination battle.
Deloraine won a thrilling 5.6 (36) to 4.9 (33) qualifying final against Longford.
Launceston beat Longford 10.12 (72) to 1.4 (10) in the under-17 girls' elimination final.
Tamar got the chocolates against South Launceston with a 4.2 (26) to 1.2 (8) qualifying final triumph.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.