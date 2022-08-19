New portable designs revealed Advertising Feature

FUTURE FORWARD: Tas City Building owner Steven Simeoni and TCB Portable Homes manager Scott Brazendale are excited to reveal the new portable designs. PHOTO: Supplied

Operating in Tasmania for a decade, Tas City Building has proudly secured its position as a versatile, community-minded and quality builder.



Working in both commercial and residential construction the team have identified that not everyone has the want, or ability, to live in a huge house - but everyone deserves a home.



While researching the current housing market, Tas City Building worked together with like-minded people to find a solution that could assist in getting more people into homes, thus TCB Portable Homes was born.

TCB Portable Homes is a new business which is supported by the experience, and quality, that Tas City Building is renowned for. TCB Portable Homes have recently appointed a new manager, Scott Brazendale, who brings with him exceptional customer service and a passion to help people get into their own homes.

Offering customers architecturally designed portable homes that are compliant to the BCA Standard, TCB Portable Homes also provide a high wind and BAL rating which is ideally suited to the Tasmanian environment.



SPACIOUS: The TCB Portable Homes three bedroom plan offers plenty of space for the whole family. IMAGE: S. Group

Whether you want a home or a shack - at the beach or at The Lakes TCB Portable homes provides the perfect solution.

"These homes are proudly manufactured in Tasmania, and this is something we are proud about," Tas City Building owner Steven Simeoni said.



TCB Portable Homes have purchased their own framing and truss machine to create the steel frames and stud work which means production timelines will not be impacted by materials shortages.



They will be assembled by Tasmanian's - right here in Launceston - and they are designed by Tasmanian architects S. Group.



"TCB Portable Homes will create 10-plus new jobs in the Launceston area and allow more work for contractors that we are partnered with.



"The production line to assemble these homes will enable some unskilled people with a passion for building and construction to allow them a pathway to enter the industry."

BE INSPIRED: TCB Portable Homes offers modern, one bedroom designs is perfect for a weekend getaway. IMAGE: S. Group

Steven said the design, structure and materials used in these homes enable TCB Portable Homes to keep pricing to affordable and with a production timeline of four weeks more people can be in their own homes quicker.



"Options include one bedroom all the way to four bedrooms, and they are ideal for granny flats, shacks, or homes. They can be craned into your location which reduces the impact on the environment.



"These versatile homes provide an option for anyone looking for an architecturally designed, comfortable, affordable, and also quality living space."

