Showtime: NTFA division one finals venues locked-in

Lilydale and St Helens will host the first weekend of the NTFA division one finals.
The qualifying finals are on Saturday at Lilydale Recreation Reserve.
St Pats takes on Lilydale at 11.55am in the reserves.
Lilydale and Old Scotch will duel in the seniors at 2pm.
The elimination finals are on Saturday at St Helens Recreation Reserve.
Old Scotch battles East Coast at 11.55am in the reserves.
East Coast and Old Launcestonians meet at 2pm in the seniors.
The NTFA has outlined the changes for finals compared to the normal roster season.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
