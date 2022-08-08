Few players are having a season as consistent as Launceston's Brodie Palfreyman.
The midfielder was once again the heartbeat of Launceston's engine room as he gathered 18 disposals, nine tackles, six clearances and seven inside 50s in the Blues' 41-point win over Clarence.
Advertisement
The performance netted Palfreyman three votes in the player of the year voting - alongside Jay Blackberry (two votes) and Jamieson House (one vote) - to move him into third-place behind Jobi Harper (19 votes) and Sam Siggins (27 votes).
It might feel like the 23-year-old has been around forever, given his relative age and extensive resume in the Tasmanian State League. Palfreyman claimed the McAuley Medal, made the TSL team of the year and won the Launceston player's MVP award in his second year at the club. Last season, he brought up his 100th senior game for the Blues and is a premiership player for the club.
"It's been a bit of roller-coaster since I've come to Launnie, I sort of had a pretty good start then got injured for two or three years," Palfreyman said.
"I've sort of built my fitness back up to be in the sort of form I am in now.
"It's down to every pre-season [I do], getting stronger and getting fitter."
Palfreyman is on track to add to that resume as the electrician compiles an impressive season averaging 22 touches with seven contested while leading Launceston for tackles and inside-50s.
Surrounded by the likes of Fletcher Seymour and Jobi Harper in the engine room, Palfreyman is part of a deep pack of midfield talent at Launceston.
According to the Blues' key man, their connection extends off the field as well as on-field.
"As everyone can see, we're a really tight group but even off-field like we're all best mates," Palfreyman said.
"I think that's the real key to our success, our off-field relationship.
"Fletch and Jobi have been massive for me, ever since I've been at Launnie. [They're] just that little bit older, little bit more experience so to learn off them has been [great] for me."
Palfreyman will again be in the cut-and-thrust of the midfield battle as the Blues square-off against second-placed Kingborough which features former Hawthorn player Kieran Lovell and Eddie Cole.
"There's Kieran, Eddie Cole and even their captain Lachie Clifford, it's always good going head-to-head with those guys so looking forward to the contest," Palfreyman said.
"That'll be a good game to test ourselves in before finals."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.