It's time to call petrol profiteering out

On Saturday August 6, I decided to fill my motor vehicle with fuel. Standard 91.
The price at Newstead was $197.99 cents a litre.
My reaction: I will try Invermay, $177.99. Wow, that's a big difference. So I purchased, price reduced by a further four cents because of a coupon discount.
Then I drove to Kings Meadows, price $181.99 cents a litre.
My question is - why is this so?
Consumers are being ripped off in these difficult times. Are retailers and/or wholesalers profit taking at the expense of the consumer?
Why is the government and Reserve Bank not investigating or watching?
It's time to look at some of the reasoning behind price escalation and profiteering, because very soon interest rates will rise again and the bean counters will blame inflation.
Regulators, please drill down and investigate, because the people who can least afford inflationary prices are the people who suffer the most.
It's time to call these actions out.
