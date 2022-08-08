A woman who allegedly had her horse stolen from her property is desperate for information in regards to the whereabouts of the animal, and said "this horse has been the light in my heart that I have missed for so long".
Caitlin McGee, alleges that her Arabian Colt 14.1 was stolen on Saturday night from her property in Quamby Bend.
On Sunday morning, Ms McGee said she woke up and was unable to locate her horse, "Solly".
"I thought to myself at about 8.30am because I was sitting in the armchair having a coffee, 'I wonder why Solly hasn't walked down' because he normally walks down to the corner of the paddock," Ms McGee said.
She said that upon inspection, she noticed that his rugs had been dumped in the middle of the paddock, and also noticed scuff marks from a vehicle.
"I walked down there and you can clearly see where the back of a truck has been dropped into the paddock, and the horse has been walked into the paddock.
"You don't get horses of that calibre given to you to be stolen from you. It feels like I've had my kids ripped away from me.
"It's a traumatising thing and it's brought up so much trauma," she said.
Ms McGee said the 4-year-old show horse was valued at $15k and had been looking after the horse after it was given to her by a friend.
"I got rid of all my other horses here on the property and paid $1000 to bring him into the state.
"I don't want to brag, but he would be one of the best calibres in the state for Arabian breeding.
"He has been professionally broken in, I was riding him everyday, getting up every morning and going and checking on him.
"I've got a lump in my chest and a lump in my throat that hurts to swallow at the moment. I'm not normally a sook, I've been through that much in my life...I know how to deal with trauma but I am not dealing with this," she said.
A spokesperson from police said they had received a report of a horse allegedly stolen from Quamby Bend, and that police were investigating to determine the circumstances of what has occurred.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
