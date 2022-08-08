The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

WSL: Launceston United, Olympia mid-week fixtures criticised

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
August 8 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPPORT: Frank Compton has backed his club's efforts to get the fixture against Olympia on the pitch. Picture: Paul Scambler

Launceston United have defended against the criticism of their Tuesday night match facing Olympia, saying that both clubs have exhausted all options for scheduling the fixture.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.