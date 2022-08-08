Launceston United have defended against the criticism of their Tuesday night match facing Olympia, saying that both clubs have exhausted all options for scheduling the fixture.
The fixture has taken the long road to arrive at United's home base after being rescheduled twice due to COVID, with both clubs exhausting all options before the August 9, 8pm time slot was reached.
"We tried our best to get a compromise so that we could get the game on," Launceston United co-coach Frank Compton said.
"I don't think it's a secret that it's been frustrating for both clubs. Tuesday night isn't ideal, I think everyone can agree on that, but we tried and exhausted all other options to get this on."
There will be plenty of motivation for United as they look to redeem themselves after being well-beaten by South Hobart 6-0 in their last outing at Birch Avenue.
It was United's first loss of the season and the home side are eager to ensure it stays as a one-off in their push to achieve a WSL title-winning campaign.
"We wanted to respect the opposition as much as we could and give a good account, but we were second-best in every department," Compton said.
"We took from that we need to regroup and we need to remember the position that we're already in, and that's what we'll be looking to do when we get back on the pitch."
The league-leaders' line-up could be bolstered from the side which faced South Hobart, with United set to make game-day decisions on several players' match fitness prior to kick-off.
"It'll just be about what the physios that have worked with them feel is best. We'll see what happens, but hopefully there'll be better numbers and we can regroup," Compton said.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
